Expand / Collapse search

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they are expecting another child

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
World
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another child.

The couple shared a photo of themselves relaxing outdoors with the Duchess clearly pregnant.

A spokesperson said in a statement, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Prince Archie was born in May 2019

Last summer, Meghan wrote in a New York Times piece that she had had a miscarriage, which caused her "unbearable grief."

It was a little more than a year ago that they announced they would be "stepping back" from their responsibilities with the royal family.

The couple wed in May 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘step back’ as senior members of Royal Family

Former BBC journalist James Laidler joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the surprise announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they are trying to limit their role in the Royal Family.