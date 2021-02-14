Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they are expecting another child

article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another child.

The couple shared a photo of themselves relaxing outdoors with the Duchess clearly pregnant.

A spokesperson said in a statement, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Prince Archie was born in May 2019.

Last summer, Meghan wrote in a New York Times piece that she had had a miscarriage, which caused her "unbearable grief."

It was a little more than a year ago that they announced they would be "stepping back" from their responsibilities with the royal family.

The couple wed in May 2018.