Pritzker addresses state's teacher shortage with new Teacher Pipeline Grant Program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new proposal Friday to address the state's teacher shortage.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, nearly 4,000 positions were left empty last October.

Pritzker is proposing a Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, which would direct $70 million per year over the next three years to the 170 school districts with the greatest need to fill teaching positions.

The Illinois State Board of Education will also be spending $6 million on advertising and marketing to promote teacher recruitment in a separate campaign.