Pritzker announces $13 million in new funds for Illinois Works Grant expansion

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is expanding in its second year.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $13 million in new grants to help area organizations create a talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and building trades.

"The founding principal of the Illinois Works Program is that with targeted investments, we can change the face of the construction trades and open doors for women and people of color," Pritzker said.

The governor says this year's expansion will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.