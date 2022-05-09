Pritzker announces $30M for 14 critical Lake County stormwater projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took a major step in helping to manage flooding in Lake County.

Pritzker and other leaders announced $30 million for critical stormwater projects on Monday. The 14 projects will help prevent pollutants from getting into the waterways in the region.

Pritzker said by protecting these waterways, it will "strengthen and revitalize all of the states' communities."

"Lake County is renowned for its natural beauty – but the waterways that make this region such a great place to live require high quality, efficient infrastructure," Pritzker said. "That’s why Rebuild Illinois is investing over $800 million to Lake County alone. By combining federal, state, and local resources – we can truly fulfill that responsibility, and in turn, strengthen and revitalize all of Illinois’ communities."

The governor said the project is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act through the 2022 fiscal year state funding bill.

Work on the projects is set to begin this year. They include:

