Pritzker announces homeowner relief for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

More relief is on the way for homeowners who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office announced a new housing relief program Wednesday afternoon, where eligible homeowners could receive up to $30,000.

The funding is being made possible through the American Rescue Plan and aims to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures.

Chicago, alone, is seeing an influx in foreclosure filings as many households impacted by the pandemic are still struggling to make their mortgage payments or catch up from missed payments.

Applications for the Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund will be made available starting in April.

Governor JB Pritzker is also touting his family relief plan and a series of proposed tax cuts in the 2023 budget.

The governor spoke on the plan during a visit to Decatur Wednesday. The proposal would freeze taxes on groceries and gas. It also includes immediate property tax relief by providing a rebate up to $300 to every eligible homeowner.

"And I urge every local taxing district to take a hard look at reducing property taxes that they impose on their communities," Pritzker said.

Pritzker says Illinois will end this fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus, the first of its kind in more than 25 years.