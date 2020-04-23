Pritzker announces modified stay-at-home order for Illinois through May

article

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he will extend Illinois' stay-at-home order through the month of May.

The order was initially set to expire on April 30. It will now expire May 30.

“Make no mistake, Illinois has saved lives. By staying home and social distancing, we have kept our infection and death rates for the months of March and April thousands below the rates projected had we not implemented these mitigation strategies,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. But this is the part where we have to dig in and understand that the sacrifices we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working — and we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”

Pritzker said on Tuesday the state wouldn’t hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases until mid-May, weeks after originally projected.

President Donald Trump has pushed for reigniting the nation’s economy, and some states have moved aggressively toward a return to normalcy.

Pritzker believes testing for the virus must be widely expanded and a mechanism for contact tracing and alerting people to potential exposure needs to be implemented.

“It’s widely understood that the things that you need in order to open the economy are things that we don’t quite yet have in place, nor does any state,” Pritzker said. “Some states are reopening anyway that’s their choice. People might get sick.”

As of Wednesday, Illinois had reported 1,565 deaths due to the coronavirus in 96 of the state's 102 counties.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hinted this week that the stay-at-home order would most likely be extended.

"April 30th is no longer, I think, a viable date," Lightfoot said during a conference call with local reporters. "I would expect an extension of the stay-at-home order and the other orders that were put in place as a result of the response to COVID-19 to go through sometime in May. It certainly could go into June."