Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover.

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants.

The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw a slump during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Fifty commercial corridors and main streets across the state of Illinois are slated to get the makeover.

The state originally allocated $50 million in funding back in 2021 but saw a large number of applications and eligible projects, so the investment was increased.

The governor calls it an investment in the future of Illinois.

Recipients were selected all across the state.

Here's a look at just a few of the projects in the Chicago area.