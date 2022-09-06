Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters.

The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources.

Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues, will help solve violent crime while improving regional safety.

"Today, we take a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and opportunity of Metro East reflects what its residents deserve – what all of Illinois deserves: a community where all our families can thrive," Pritzker said in a statement. "This state-of-the-art facility will take a holistic approach to violent crime reduction, making the community safer and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment."

The 62,500-square-foot facility will include a 21,000-square-foot warehouse. The state purchased the land for $1 from the non-profit Lansdowne Up.

Funding for the facility will include $120 million from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.