Pritzker attends event celebrating Black-owned businesses in Chicago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton attended an event in Chicago honoring Black History Month and celebrating Black-owned businesses.

The event was co-hosted by the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Black McDonald's Operators Association.

The 141,000 Black-owned businesses that call Illinois home were put in the spotlight with three small businesses in particular and Black McDonald's franchisees being recognized.

The event was held at McDonald's headquarters downtown.