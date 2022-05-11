Pritzker calls on federal lawmakers to protect women's rights

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on federal lawmakers to protect women's rights.

Pritzker held a news conference Wednesday morning at the Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights.

The governor says more than 75 percent of the clinic's patients are from out-of-state — many traveling at least eight hours to obtain the healthcare of their choice.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"People should not have to endure trauma after trauma to be in control of their own bodies," said Pritzker. "But that's exactly the burden that this right-wing Supreme Court and anti-choice governors and state legislatures increasingly put on the backs of millions of women."

Advertisement

The governor's pledge to protect women's reproductive rights came just hours before a showdown on Capitol Hill.