Pritzker says state can only do so much to help Chicago's financial issues

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Chicago officials have not approached him about the city's budget deficit.

The city is facing a $223 million budget shortfall for the remainder of 2024 and almost $1 billion in 2025.

On Tuesday, Pritzker told reporters that the state could only do so much to help Chicago solve its financial issues.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson suggested that the state invest more in the city's public schools. Johnson's administration has already enacted a hiring freeze and overtime limits.

"We don't want to have to cut any services. I made that very clear. You know, I've been an organizer, I've been an elected official, and I know the damage that has been done over the course of bad decisions, but as a city, we have to be prudent and fiscally responsible in this moment. Look, I've already saved the taxpayers already $200 million, $200 million, but we have areas of need not just in community safety but education, working with our state partners. The state of Illinois has calculated $3.6 billion for school districts around this state, $1.1 billion for the city of Chicago. We're gonna continue to organize and make sure that our state partners continue to hear from us that from education to transportation to ensuring that we continue to see the reduction in violence in this city and that investments continue to go up," said Johnson.

During the mayoral campaign, Johnson said he would not raise property taxes, but in recent conversations, his budget team has not dismissed the idea outright.

The mayor must submit a proposed budget by mid-October for the City Council to approve by year’s end so it can go into effect come January.