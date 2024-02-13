Pritzker promotes childcare expansion plan in Rockford visit

Governor JB Pritzker visited two childcare facilities in Rockford on Tuesday, highlighting efforts to expand childcare access in Illinois.

This visit comes in preparation for the Smart Start Illinois plan, which aims to create 20,000 new preschool seats, raise childcare worker wages, and enhance access to home visiting and early intervention services.

"Smart Start's first-in-the-nation $130 million childcare workforce grants are providing a much-needed solution to stabilize and grow the childcare sector, allowing existing and new childcare providers to offer even more families affordable quality care," said Pritzker.

Smart Start workforce grants will be available in fiscal year 2025 if the funding makes it into next year's budget.