Pritzker continues efforts to promote community college funding at Joliet Junior College

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his efforts to gain support for the biggest community college funding increase in over 20 years.

On Thursday, those efforts brought him to Joliet Junior College — the first community college in the country.

Joliet Junior College prepares students for healthcare jobs and the EV industry.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

JJC has a partnership with Lion Electric, the largest EV school bus maker in the country.

Its factory is located in nearby Channahon.