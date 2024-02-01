Pritzker criticizes Chicago City Council's Gaza ceasefire resolution: 'I was disappointed'

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday criticized the symbolic ceasefire resolution between Israel and Hamas passed by Chicago's City Council the day before.

The governor expressed concern that the resolution does not hold Hamas accountable for their actions and highlighted the omission of acknowledging crimes committed by the group.

"I was disappointed that no consideration was given to the women who were raped by Hamas, fighters that crossed over into Israel kidnapped people, the deaths that were caused by those terrorists were not acknowledged, and honestly that the City Council, if they’re going to talk about the challenge of war in the Middle East, you got to make sure you include all of the perspectives. They did not do that," Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker added that he doesn't believe this resolution will have any impact on foreign policy or the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The resolution faced opposition from Alderwoman Debra Silverstein, who described it as lopsided, but it passed by a single vote, thanks to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) notes that Chicago is now the largest city in the country to pass a ceasefire resolution. Titled "Uniting for Peace," the resolution, introduced by Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd), is modeled after one put forth by the United Nations General Assembly last month.

In addition to calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the resolution seeks "the unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access."

The Jewish community has expressed concern about the potential exacerbation of recent anti-Semitic incidents following the City Council's vote. Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, reported hearing anti-Semitic slurs during the City Council meeting and voiced concern about a potential rise in such incidents.

Cohen expressed disappointment in Mayor Johnson, who cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the resolution.