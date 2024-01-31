Chicago City Council to vote on ceasefire resolution for Israel-Hamas war

Chicago City Council members will cast their votes today on a resolution that calls for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The resolution, known as "Uniting for Peace," was introduced by Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd). It is modeled after one put out by the United Nationals General Assembly last month.

In addition to calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the resolution seeks "the unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access."

Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that sparked the war killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s offensive is up to 26,900, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths but says most of those killed were women and children.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., State Rep. Abdelnaseer Rashid, Jewish Voices for Peace, American Muslims for Palestine and other groups will hold a news conference Wednesday morning calling on City Council members to support the resolution.

If the resolution is passed, Chicago would be one of the largest cities to vote for a ceasefire.

A rally is scheduled to take place at Daley Plaza immediately after the City Council meeting, which begins at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools students staged a walkout in solidarity with Palestine outside City Hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.