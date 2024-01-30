CPS students stage walkout in support of Palestine

Chicago Public School students surrounded City Hall during a walkout in support of Palestine on Tuesday.

Students from more than 15 schools stood side by side supporting a proposed City Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The matter is up for a vote on Wednesday.

Last October, the City Council passed a resolution in support of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition is also calling for a ceasefire.

In a letter to council members and Mayor Brandon Johnson, the organization is pleading with them to pass the resolution.

"I am urging you all to unite in this moment of moral reckoning to affirm the sanctity of all human life," Rainbow PUSH said in a statement.

The letter is signed by PUSH leaders, including Reverend Jesse Jackson.