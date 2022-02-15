Pritzker defends school mask mandates, fights to have temporary restraining order lifted

Gov. J.B. Pritzker forcefully defended school mask mandates Tuesday.

The Pritzker Administration is fighting to have the mask mandate restored after a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order last week, ruling that Pritzker didn't have the authority to force those mandates in school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Pritzker says he wants to lift mask mandates down the line, but now is not the right time.

An Appeals Court is expected to rule on the issue Thursday.

MORE: Pair of suburban school districts drop mask mandate for students

Advertisement

MORE: Pritzker sets date for end of indoor mask mandate in Illinois





