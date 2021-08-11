Pritzker sued over school mask mandate

Attorney Thomas DeVore is suing Gov. JB Pritzker on behalf of a Breese School District parent over his mask mandate for schools.

He says Pritzker does not have the authority to enforce a mask mandate on schools and school boards do not have to require masks be worn for the upcoming school year.

Pritzker says schools should enforce mask wearing like dress codes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

After a year of remote learning, the governor's mask mandate for the upcoming school year has proved polarizing among Illinois parents.

Advertisement

Pritzker said he is not considering a broader mask mandate extending beyond schools.