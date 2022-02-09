Pritzker sets date for end of indoor mask mandate in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced the end of the indoor mask mandate in Illinois, beginning Feb. 28.

The reason for the end to the mandate is because of declining COVID-19 hospitalization rates, Pritzker said.

Wearing a mask, however, will still be required where federally mandated — such as on public transit and in high-risk settings including healthcare facilities.

The mask mandate will also continue to be required at day cares, as well as in schools from pre-school to 12th grade – pending litigation after a downstate judge struck down the mask mandate for hundreds of school districts.

"We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began. If these trends continue — and we expect them to —then on Monday, February 28th, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the State of Illinois," said Pritzker.

Shortly after Pritzker's news conference, the city of Chicago announced that if COVID metrics continue to decline, then they too will end the indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28.

"While masks will no longer be required in most indoor locations beginning February 28, they are still recommended," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois businesses may choose whether to continue to implement public health mitigations, such as the mask mandate, or not.

On Wednesday, the state reported 4,742 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 – and 2,496 people in the hospital with the virus.

Currently, Illinois has administered more than 21.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.