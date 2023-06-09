Pritzker in talks to bring electric vehicle battery plant to Illinois: report

Governor JB Pritzker is actively engaged in negotiations to attract a major electric vehicle battery plant to Illinois, according to a report.

Personally involved in these discussions, he has been working closely with several companies to encourage their relocation.

To entice these companies, the governor is offering substantial incentives, including hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives and potential tax breaks.

Crain's Chicago reports that at least three companies that have been in contact with the governor have already made visits to the state, indicating progress in these efforts.