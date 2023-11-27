Pritzker discusses electric vehicle development, labor benefits in Illinois

Crain's Chicago Business on Monday hosted Governor JB Pritzker for its "Power Lunch," describing the event as a "fireside chat."

During the conversation, Governor Pritzker and Crain's delved into topics surrounding economic development in Illinois, with a significant focus on electric vehicles (EVs). The discussion kicked off with an exploration of how the recent Stellantis strike was resolved.

Governor Pritzker revealed that his office, in collaboration with the White House, played a role in resolving the strike. The outcome saw the reopening of the Stellantis plant in Belvidere, where the production focus has shifted to electric vehicles and batteries.

Addressing the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant on the city's Southeast Side, Governor Pritzker mentioned spatial constraints for battery production. However, he expressed optimism about the potential conversion of the plant to build EVs in the future.

"You can convert almost anything, but if you're gonna have a battery plant nearby, which is typically what's happened, you're gonna do it on a larger footprint. I am hopeful that we will get at least the assembly plant continued and growing. Again, battery, not sure," said Pritzker.

Discussing the rise in autoworkers' pay following the recent strikes, Governor Pritzker expressed his belief that it is a positive development for both the workers and their employers.