Pritzker encourages everyone to mask up, vaccinated or not

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
J.B. Pritzker
FOX 32 Chicago

CDC recommends all mask up, possible October peak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. Pritzker is encouraging everyone to mask up, whether or not they are vaccinated. 

Currently, Will County is the only local area impacted by the new CDC indoor mask guidelines.

An epidemiologist told FOX 32 that he estimates we are in a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, and that we will see a peak in October. 

The Cook County Health Department is also changing its guidelines for suburban school districts. 

In response to the new CDC guidance, it is now recommending that everyone mask up at schools this fall. 