Pritzker nominates new Illinois Prisoner Review Board executive director

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has nominated James Montgomery to serve as the Executive Director of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board (PRB), pending confirmation by the Senate.

Montgomery has three decades of civil service experience and has recently served as the Director of Administrative Services at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts. There, he provided leadership and support to key departments such as finance, human resources and information technology.

Before that, Montgomery was the Commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and Director of Administration and Finance. Additionally, he served as the Northeast/Midwest Vice President of Client Services at Intermedix Corporation, an emergency services and healthcare technology services company.

Montgomery's career started in Illinois, where he worked for various elected officials before being elected as Mayor of Montgomery, IL, a position he held from 1997 to 2005. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Millikin University and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

In this role, Montgomery will oversee the administrative operations of the PRB, including the implementation of additional training programs on domestic violence prevention and equity. The creation of this executive director position aims to streamline board operations, allowing the PRB chair to focus more intently on managing casework.