Pritzker: Illinois to enter third phase of reopening plan on Friday

The governor of Illinois has announced the end of a 10-week stay-at-home order meant to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Friday, the state will move to the third phase of his five-stage recovery plan, meaning manufacturing and retail business will resume, there will be outdoor dining and small social gatherings.

Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, which has been battered by the pandemic, will move more slowly.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says restrictions will be loosened next week, with city offices, parks and libraries to reopen in coming weeks.