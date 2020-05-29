Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker: Illinois to enter third phase of reopening plan on Friday

J.B. Pritzker
Associated Press
Gov. J. B. Pritzker speaks during his daily press briefing on COVID-19 in the James R. Thompson Center on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Chicago. ( Raquel Zaldivar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images )

CHICAGO - The governor of Illinois has announced the end of a 10-week stay-at-home order meant to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Friday, the state will move to the third phase of his five-stage recovery plan, meaning manufacturing and retail business will resume, there will be outdoor dining and small social gatherings.

Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, which has been battered by the pandemic, will move more slowly.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says restrictions will be loosened next week, with city offices, parks and libraries to reopen in coming weeks.