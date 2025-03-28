Pritzker to lead Illinois delegation on trade mission to Mexico

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker will lead a trade mission to Mexico from March 30 to April 2 to strengthen Illinois’ economic ties with one of its largest trading partners. The delegation, which includes state officials and business leaders, will focus on expanding partnerships in agriculture, manufacturing, and finance. Illinois and Mexico share a strong trade relationship, with bilateral trade surpassing $32 billion in 2024.



Gov. JB Pritzker will lead a trade mission to Mexico next week aiming to strengthen economic ties between Illinois and one of its largest trading partners.

The backstory:

The trip will run from Sunday through Wednesday with a delegation that includes state officials and business leaders. It will focus on expanding partnerships in agriculture, manufacturing and finance.

"Our state's forward-thinking policies, coupled with our rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure, make it an ideal place for companies to thrive," Pritzker said in a statement. "As we embark on this trade mission to Mexico, we are excited to further strengthen our economic ties and showcase the many advantages that Illinois offers to businesses in North America and around the world."

By the numbers:

Mexico is Illinois’ second-largest export market, with trade between the two surpassing $32 billion in 2024. Illinois also imports over $19 billion in goods from Mexico, making it the state’s third-largest import market.

Dig deeper:

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and Intersect Illinois are among the agencies participating in the mission. Delegates will engage in discussions with Mexican officials and business leaders to foster new trade opportunities and investment.

Illinois has had a trade office in Mexico City since 1989. The state has also participated in initiatives like the Illinois State Trade and Export Promotion program, which facilitates annual trade missions to Mexico.

The delegation includes members of the Illinois General Assembly, state economic development leaders, and executives from various industries. Among the notable attendees are First Lady MK Pritzker, State Sens. Celina Villanueva and Cristina Castro, and executives from United Airlines, Northern Trust, ComEd, and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

What they're saying:

"As a Mexican American founder of an investment firm, it is an honor to be part of Governor Pritzker’s timely trade mission to Mexico," said Martin Cabrera, CEO of Cabrera Capital. "Trade supports over 800,000 jobs in Illinois, and our firm values businesses that support international cooperation and investments that benefit working families at home."

The delegation’s visit will include meetings with key stakeholders in Mexico’s government and business sectors to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.