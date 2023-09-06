Pritzker, Incobrasa Industries break ground on $250M manufacturing facility expansion

Governor J.B. Pritzker is ushering in more business to the state of Illinois.

The governor attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Incobrasa Industries in Gilman, just south of Bourbonnais.

The company is a biodiesel manufacturing firm and is an industry leader in soybean processing.

The expansion represents more than $250 million capital investment and will create 40 new full-time jobs while retaining 200 jobs. Gov. Pritzker says the company will more than double its production capacity by 2030.