Pritzker issues disaster declaration for entire state ahead of massive winter storm

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for the entire state Tuesday as a massive winter storm was poised to sock parts of the Chicago area with almost a foot of snow.

A winter storm warning for the south suburbs and northwest Indiana will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 11 inches expected in some areas.

The warning covers southern and central Cook County, most of Will County, all of Grundy and LaSalle counties and, in Indiana, Lake and Porter counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will change to snow Tuesday evening, ramping up to about an inch of snow per hour after midnight through early Wednesday afternoon in some areas, forecasters said.

But Pritzker declared it a disaster before anything fell Tuesday afternoon, activating 130 Illinois National Guard members and deploying 1,800 trucks to plow and treat roads throughout the state.

"On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist," Pritzker said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials."

The massive snow system, dubbed "Winter Storm Landon" by forecasters, had already prompted state legislators to cancel much of the legislative session this week, as the snow is expected to make travel "difficult, if not impossible" in central Illinois, according to the weather service.

Pritzker also had to change plans for his "State of the State" budget address, which will be held at the Old State Capitol building in Springfield and livestreamed online, instead of delivered in front of the entire General Assembly in person as originally planned.

For the Chicago area, around six inches is expected for areas north of Interstate 80 and up to 11 inches for areas south of I-80. There is an "elevated snow risk" on Thursday, with the largest accumulations southeast of Interstate 55.

"If you don’t have to travel, please stay home," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Tuesday afternoon at a news conference. "The easiest way to avoid the dangers of the storm is to be inside."

Salt trucks hit the roadways to pre-treat streets for impending ice and snow.

"For those of you who could work remotely, we encourage you to do so. For everyone else working or commuting during this storm, we’re doing all we can to make your commute safer," Preckwinkle said.

If people do need to drive during the storm, Nate Rosenberry, assistant superintendent of the county’s Department of Transportation and Highways, encouraged motorists to have at least a half a tank of gas in their car and a fully charged phone as well as emergency supplies, including, but not limited to, a shovel, road salt, water and snacks, extra winter gear and blankets.

The highest rate of snow, up to an inch per hour, is expected after midnight through early Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

The snowfall is expected to be followed by frigid conditions, with temperatures predicted to drop into single digits.

About two dozen warming centers across Cook County will be open for people who lack adequate heating. A full list of opened warming centers can be found at CookCountyEmergencyManagement.org or Chicago.gov.

Officials reminded residents not to use their stove to warm their homes nor should people bring gas or charcoal grills indoors, which can emit poisonous odorless gasses.

If using space heaters, don’t leave them unattended and keep them away from loose fabrics like drapes.

Bill Barnes, executive director of the county’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, also had a message for pet owners: "If it’s too cold out there for you, it’s likely too cold for the pet as well."

"As we’re staring down this storm, it’s important to anticipate what’s coming. So please take the time to put together a plan for you, your family, for your pets, so that you have food and water for the next five days in case you lose power," Barnes said.

Dr. Trevor Lewis, an emergency medicine specialist at Cook County Health, warned of the possibilities of frostbite or hyperthermia in the sub-zero temperatures. He recommends wearing several warm layers if one has to go outside.

As for shoveling snow, Dr. Lewis recommended pushing snow instead of lifting it and taking frequent breaks.

"The problem is when you’re shoveling heavy snow, your blood pressure will spike, your heart rate spikes and you have less blood flow to the heart. This is a deadly combination," Dr. Lewis said. "We see a large amount of heart attacks during this period of time. Be smart."