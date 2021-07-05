Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Grundy County in response to Morris fire

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Monday for Grundy County in response to the large fire that erupted in Morris last week.

The disaster proclamation grants Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment. It also allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to use additional resources to help respond to the disaster.

Tuesday’s lithium battery fire in Morris prompted a one-square mile evacuation around the paper mill, impacting nearly 5,000 residents.

Authorities said Thursday the fire was no longer active at the site, which lies about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.

Reports indicate the facility contained more than 180,000 pounds of lithium batteries, a hazardous material that releases a toxic vapor when ignited.

Roughly 4,000 people who were displaced by the fire and toxic fumes were told they would be able to return to their homes Friday after 4 p.m.

In addition, Governor Pritzker activated the State Emergency Operation Center, including the Illinois State Police and Illinois National Guard’s 5th Civil Support Team to monitor the fire.