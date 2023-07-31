Pritzker launches new initiatives to protect reproductive health and access

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a vow Monday to protect reproductive health in Illinois.

Pritzker announced several new initiatives and programs aimed at lower barriers of access to reproductive care. The new actions focus on navigating systems, reducing costs for patients and supporting healthcare facilities, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The governor vowed to "fight against a rising tide of hate" and protect women’s reproductive rights. He says he will do everything in his power to make sure people have a choice.

"I'm happy to announce a first in the nation program known as CARLA, Complex Abortion Regional Line for Access. It's intended to reduce disparities for hospital-based abortion care and speed up medically urgent referrals," Pritzker said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Pritzker also said they started a family planning program.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is also looking to start a reproductive public navigation hotline by the end of the fiscal year.