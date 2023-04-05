Pritzker makes stop at UIUC to promote investment in higher education

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a stop at the University of Illinois in Champaign Wednesday.

The governor is promoting his fiscal 2024 budget and its investment in higher education.

The governor is calling for an $80 million increase in funding for higher education programs at public universities to help make education more affordable for all Illinois residents.

Illinois is home to 12 public universities. Pritzker says the goal of the funding is to limit the need for schools to raise tuition and provide more scholarships and grant opportunities to students.