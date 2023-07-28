Pritzker, alongside rapper Meek Mill, signs law to reform Illinois' supervised release system

Governor JB Pritzker on Friday signed a new law that brings changes to Illinois' supervised release system.

The reform aims to address issues where around a quarter of the 100,000 people on probation, parole, or mandatory supervised release in Illinois return to prison within three years due to non-criminal technical violations, such as missing a meeting with a probation officer.

Rapper and activist Meek Mill, who spent nearly a decade under court supervision, stood alongside the governor during the bill signing. He has become a nationwide advocate for reform.

"It’s a milestone in my life. When I started making music, I was just trying to make it out of the ghetto, and get out of my environment. But to be able to be part of something that changes bills and laws, that actually effects me and my people, it's my legacy. Before all I had was music and I helped inspire a lot of people, get them through a lot of times. But now, I have something real that I actually can say I do besides get my momma out the hood. I help change laws and get people out of prison that don't belong in prison," Meek Mill said.

The new law will take effect on January 1, 2024.