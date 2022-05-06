Pritzker orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Illinois deputy

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

The order is in honor and remembrance of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist.

The 34-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on April 29, as he deployed spike strips during a vehicle pursuit in Galesburg.

Deputy Weist's funeral services will be held Saturday.