Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Illinois deputy

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Knox County sheriff's deputy

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered that all flags fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday in honor and remembrance of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

The order is in honor and remembrance of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist.

The 34-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on April 29, as he deployed spike strips during a vehicle pursuit in Galesburg.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Deputy Weist's funeral services will be held Saturday. 