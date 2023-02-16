Pritzker hits the road to promote 'Smart Start Illinois' plan

Governor JB Pritzker is taking his "Smart Start Illinois" plan on the road.

The proposal would make historic investments in pre-school, childcare, early support, and early childhood facilities.

Gov. Pritzker introduced the spending plan during his state budget address on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the governor visited learning centers in Springfield, East St. Louis, and Mount Vernon. The Democrat described how the proposal would make pre-school more readily available and affordable statewide.

"Beginning with a $250 million dollar investment, this multi-year plan will not only provide every Springfield child with access to a preschool program like this one, but do the same for every child across the state of Illinois," Pritzker said.

In addition, Smart Start Illinois calls for a $20 million investment for the Department of Human Services to revamp the payment system for childcare providers.