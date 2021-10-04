Pritzker declares Oct. 4 as TEN-4 Awareness Day in Illinois to combat child abuse

The focus in Illinois on Monday is recognizing and stopping child abuse in the youngest victims.

Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed Monday, Oct. 4, "TEN-4 Day" in recognition of a rule developed at Lurie Children's Hospital.

TEN-4-FACES-p is an acronym, to help spot bruises caused by abuse, not normal childhood accidents.

Researchers found many babies who've died of abuse had these warning injuries.

"What if we could create a tool that could help us see these injuries and see what's about to happen, almost like a canary in a coal mine or like warning injuries that we need to do something and help these distressed families and help these injured children before it escalates to something more severe," said Mary Clyde Pierce, Lurie Children’s emergency medicine physician.

The TEN-4 rule concentrates on children under 4-years-old, when 80% of child abuse deaths occur.