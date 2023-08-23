Pritzker responds after suburban police officer decertified by Illinois for stealing $15 shirt in 2008

A former suburban police officer who can no longer work as a cop because of a crime she committed 15 years ago is getting more support.

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said she should be recertified.

In a statement, the governor said, in part:

"As cities and municipalities across the state grapple with law enforcement officer shortages, it's critical that we uplift and support the men and women selflessly stepping up to do this essential work."

He added:

"I hope the board will reverse their decision based on all the facts and circumstances presented by Officer Ramos."

Zenna Ramos was convicted of retail theft for stealing a t-shirt in 2008. The charges were later dropped.

She has worked as an officer in Cicero and applied to work as one in Riverside, but the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board says she cannot be called to be a witness in any case because of her past conduct, and therefore it disqualifies her.