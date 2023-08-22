Suburban cop who stole $15 shirt in 2008 decertified by Illinois, can no longer be a police officer

A suburban police officer was decertified for a crime she committed 15 years ago.

Now, Zenna Ramos can't be a police officer in the state of Illinois – or anywhere in the country.

"I took responsibilities for my actions," Ramos said through tears.

Earlier this year, she decided to leave the Cicero Police Department to work for Riverside PD. She was only on the job for two months when the Illinois Law Enforcement Training & Standards Board de-certified her for stealing a T-shirt when she was 23 years old.

Now 38, the crime happened in 2008. Ramos stole a T-shirt that was just under $15. The charges were later dropped.

State Representative LaShawn Ford and the Village of Riverside support the former officer. Ramos has been open about her past, and her boss says that's what made him want to employ her.

"Yes, she made a mistake in 2008. But what she has done since that date is the more important part. Over the last 15 years, Zenna has worked tirelessly to better herself. She has gone to school and studied criminal justice," said Matthew Buckley, Director of Public Safety for Riverside.

"The incident happened because of a $14.99 situation at the mall at JC Penny's I believe where she received a misdemeanor," said State Rep. Ford.

The Cook County State's Attorney confirms Ramos was put on the Do Not Call list after receiving notification from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training & Standards Board.

The board released this statement: "... I can say pursuant to the Police Training Act, and amendments made by the SAFE-T Act, we have a continuing duty to ensure all sworn law enforcement officers are free of any disqualifying criminal offenses as provided by statute."

Zenna is no longer working as a police officer, but was reassigned to another job within the Village of Riverside.