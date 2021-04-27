Pritzker signs bill aiming to improve healthcare equity for minorities in Illinois

Governor J.B. Pritzker pushed for more health and vaccine equity for minority communities in Springfield on Tuesday.



The governor, along with members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus introduced the Illinois Healthcare and Human Services Reform Act.

The new law aims to eliminate health obstacles facing minority communities and establishes new bias training for medical professionals.

It's one of four pillars of equality the Black caucus brought to the governor's desk, which he signed on Tuesday.

"Justice isn’t just about what happens in a courtroom. Justice is access to economic opportunity, to a great education, and yes, to affordable, quality, personalized healthcare. It’s about recognizing that communities across our state have been left out and left behind and then doing something about that."

In addition to the healthcare act, the four pillars include criminal justice reform, education and workforce development, and economic access and opportunity.