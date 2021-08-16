Pritzker signs bill to help protect older Illinoisans

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday spent part of his time at the state fair signing a new bill into law.

Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation at the fairgrounds, expanding healthcare and protections for Illinois seniors. The legislation makes Illinois the first in the nation to require Alzheimer’s disease training for all licensed healthcare professionals serving adults.

After signing the bill, the governor reiterated the importance of masks — especially in school this year.

"This virus tends to have cycles to it. I don't want people to have to wear masks, but it is part of the process of keeping people safe and healthy in our schools, especially where we have young people under 12 who don't have a vaccine available to them," Pritzker said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Monday was Senior and Scout Day at the state fair. Everyone 60 years and older was able to attend for free and all Boy and Girl Scouts also got in at no charge.

Advertisement

The fair runs through next Sunday.