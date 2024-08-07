Pritzker signs bills to protect reproductive rights: 'No longer enough to legislate for the current moment'

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed multiple bills on Wednesday designed to further protect reproductive rights in Illinois.

Pritzker signed a series of bills including HB581, which ensures that pregnant women can access needed emergency medical care, HB5239, which expands Illinois' shield laws, and HB4867, which clarifies and expands the Illinois Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

"It is no longer enough to legislate for the current moment. We sadly have to anticipate a future when the Supreme Court and other bad actors further restrict and punish women seeking to exercise their medical rights and control over their bodies. ​ These new laws will ensure that women in Illinois and those traveling from out of state can avoid persecution and discrimination on every level," said Pritzker. "These laws work together alongside the legislation my administration has already put in place to ensure providers and patients alike can make the best decisions for themselves, their bodies, and their families without fear of retribution or legal liability from hostile states."

Pritzker noted that the passage of HB5239 will ensure that doctors in Illinois can continue to provide emergency care, including abortions when necessary to save the life or health of a patient, and women can continue to receive life and health-saving reproductive care — even if the federal legal standards change.

In January 2023, Pritzker enacted an interstate shield law that protects providers, patients and those who assist patients in any way from licensure consequences and out of state legal actions.

Pritzker said HB5239 will further expand those protections. Under the law, state and local jurisdictions cannot provide information or resources to help an out-of-state entity investigate legal healthcare, including abortions or gender-affirming care that was provided in Illinois.

HB4867 will add reproductive health decisions to the Illinois Human Rights Act. These decisions include personal decisions regarding abortion and birth control, fertility or sterilization care, miscarriage management care, assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF and prenatal, intranatal and postnatal care.

HB4867 also clarifies and extends existing anti-discrimination protections by ensuring Illinoisans have the right to engage in reproductive health decision-making without facing discrimination. According to Pritzker, this law complements existing protections found in the Reproductive Health Act.