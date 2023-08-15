Pritzker signs law allowing 'All Genders' restrooms

Governor JB Pritzker has signed another 45 bills into law, including one that permits multiple-stall public restrooms to be labeled as available to "all genders."

According to the law, these restrooms must meet specific requirements, such as having stall dividers and appropriate signage.

The measure is now in effect, but it's important to note that this is not a mandate. Facilities have the option to provide this amenity.