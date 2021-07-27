Pritzker signs legislation advancing LGBTQ+ rights in Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed four new laws on Tuesday that advance the rights of people in the LGBTQ+ community.

One law expands infertility treatment coverage for same sex couples.

Another allows people getting married to choose gender-neutral marriage certificates and lets people who are already married to have theirs updated.

The laws also expand Medicaid to cover surgery for transgender people.

"Our administration is committed to repairing the damage done by outdated policies that failed to honor the humanity of every Illinoisan," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

One of the new laws also expands infertility treatment coverage to single women over age 35.