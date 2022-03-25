Pritzker, Stratton endorse Illinois Congressman Danny Davis for reelection

Congressman Danny Davis has earned two more high-profile endorsements.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton backed Davis' reelection campaign Friday morning.

The 80-year-old was first elected to represent Illinois' 7th Congressional District in 1996.

Davis is being challenged by Austin native and gun control advocate Kina Collins in the Democratic Primary.

The primary election is June 28.

Election Day is Nov. 8.