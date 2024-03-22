Pritzker promotes sustainable aviation fuel in Lisle

Governor JB Pritzker delivered a keynote address Friday morning in Lisle at the inaugural Sustainable Aviation Fuel Conference.

The Illinois Manufacturer's Association, along with Intersect Illinois and the Illinois Corn Growers Association, organized the conference.

The governor highlighted the advantages Illinois has when it comes to growing the market for lower-emission fuel and growing the crops needed to make it.

"From production and refining to retail, everything you need is here. We are the nation's number one producer of soybeans, number two producer of corn. We’re responsible for 90 percent of the US oilseed production," Pritzker said.

The governor also cited as advantages the nearly 70,000 biofuel workers in Illinois and the state's $1.50 per gallon tax credit for buying or using sustainable aviation fuel.