Pritzker to testify before Congress on Illinois sanctuary laws

The Brief Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to testify Thursday morning in front of a House committee about the state's sanctuary laws. Pritzker has said some GOP committee members want to question him "for a dog-and-pony show." The hearing could serve as another opportunity for Pritzker to position himself as a top conte



Gov. JB Pritzker is set to testify before a U.S. House committee on Thursday morning about the state’s "sanctuary" laws aimed at limiting local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Pritzker, along with fellow Democratic governors Tim Walz of Minnesota and Kathy Hochul of New York, will appear at 9 a.m. Chicago time in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The entire hearing will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.

Pritzker's opening remarks

Hours ahead of the hearing, Pritzker released his planned opening remarks which touched on how Illinois handled the influx of immigrants and prioritizing public safety.

Read his full remarks here.

‘Dog-and-pony show'

What we know:

The governor has said he believes some GOP members want to question him "for a dog-and-pony show" and who "simply want to grandstand in front of the cameras."

He added, "I'm going there in a serious matter to give them my views about how we're managing through a problem that's been created for the state by the federal government."

In a statement, Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky) said, "The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable."

Back in March, the same committee hosted Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, along with the mayors of Boston, Denver, and New York, to testify about the city’s sanctuary policies.

The national spotlight could also serve as a chance for Pritzker to further cement his status as a top potential contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. The 60-year-old has not yet said if he'll run for re-election to the governorship in 2026.

Pritzker has been garnering national headlines from calling out "do nothing Democrats" during a speech in New Hampshire, a key primary state, to appearing on late night talk shows.

The governor, who is worth $3.7 billion per Forbes, is seen as a top contender for his party's nomination in 2028.

He boasts a long list of progressive accomplishments in Illinois since he first took office in 2019, including codifying abortion rights, banning assault weapons, a big infrastructure funding plan, the legalization of recreational marijuana, and stabilizing the state's notoriously shaky finances.

Is Illinois a ‘sanctuary’ state?

Dig deeper:

In 2017, Illinois enacted the TRUST Act under Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The law bans local police from complying with federal requests to detain or arrest a person in the country illegally, unless ordered by a judge.

Local law enforcement also cannot stop, search, or arrest anyone based solely on their immigration or citizenship status.

In 2021, the state legislature passed laws expanding protections for immigrants in Illinois.

The updated laws required local officials to end partnerships with ICE to detain immigrants. Lawmakers also prohibited officials from inquiring about the citizenship or immigration status of an individual in custody, unless they're presented with a federal criminal warrant.

Among other measures, the state legislature also required state and local law enforcement agencies to report requests from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Despite the moves to protect migrants from potential arrests and deportations, Republicans have criticized the policies.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican who represents much of the rural cental parts of the state, called on local sheriffs earlier this year to defy the state's sanctuary laws. She said such policies have turned Illinois into a "cesspool of crime and drugs."