Pritzker agrees to testify before Congress on Illinois' sanctuary policies

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker will testify before Congress about Illinois’ sanctuary policies on June 12. The hearing is part of a Republican-led inquiry into immigration and state-level protections. Governors Hochul of New York and Walz of Minnesota are also expected to testify.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has agreed to testify before Congress as part of a Republican-led inquiry into sanctuary state policies in Illinois and beyond.

What we know:

Gov. Pritzker will appear before the House Oversight Committee on June 12 to speak about Illinois’ approach to immigration and sanctuary laws.

The invitation was originally extended in April by Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) as part of a broader investigation into how state and local policies may conflict with federal immigration enforcement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are also expected to testify at the hearing.

Dig deeper:

Illinois’ sanctuary policies limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and provide certain services to undocumented residents. Pritzker has previously defended these policies and dismissed concerns that the state is violating federal law.

Pritzker had earlier expressed doubts that the hearing would be productive, calling past sessions "performative" and focused on generating viral soundbites.

The committee previously heard from Mayor Brandon Johnson in March about Chicago's sanctuary policies. It was a session that drew national headlines.

What's next:

Pritzker’s testimony could add to his growing national profile. He's been increasingly active on the national stage in recent months, including taking aim at President Donald Trump during a recent Fox News appearance.

Pritzker has not yet announced whether he plans to run for a third term as Illinois governor.