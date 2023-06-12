Pritzker to sign bill that would deny funding to public, school libraries that ban, remove books

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign a book ban bill into law Monday.

He will be joined by Illinois Secretary of State and state librarian Alexi Giannoulias.

The bill prevents libraries from banning, removing or restricting access to books or other materials.

It would also deny funding to public and school libraries if they ban books.

Last year, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois.

