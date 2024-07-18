Pritzker blasts Trump following RNC speech: 'narcissism and dishonesty'

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, once again, ripped into Donald Trump following his headline address at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Read Pritzker's full statement below:

"Tonight, Donald Trump demonstrated once again his narcissism and dishonesty.

"We know what a second Trump term would look like. It would be a disaster for America’s working families. Trump wants to enact the extremist policies in the Project 2025 manifesto. Another Trump administration would further deny women access to abortion, IVF, and contraception - even in states where Democrats have protected those rights. Trump promises to take away overtime pay and increase dangers for workers. A Trump economy would raise taxes on the middle class and give handouts to billionaires and their big corporations. A second Trump administration would take away healthcare coverage from tens of millions of families and increase the cost of life-saving medication. It’s an America where MAGA extremism rewards Trump’s wealthy friends and allows MAGA to attack fundamental American values and freedoms.

"Donald Trump is a convicted felon, liable for sexual assault, and a congenital liar. He is a man who remains wholly unfit for the office of the presidency, both in temperament and character. His attacks on the most vulnerable and on the middle class demand that we come together to defeat him in November."

Former President Trump took the stage Thursday on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, where he formally accepted the party's nomination for President of the United States.

"Together we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed. The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together or we fall apart."

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he added. "So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States."

"I am not supposed to be here tonight," Trump said, as the crowd shouted back, "Yes you are."

"I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," Trump said. "In watching the reports over the last few days, many people say it was a providential moment."

"The crowd was confused because they thought I was dead," Trump said. "And there was great great sorrow. I could see that on their faces as I looked up. They didn't know I was looking out they thought it was over. When I could see it I wanted to do something to let them know I was okay. I raised my right arm looked at the thousands and thousands of people that were breathlessly waiting and started shouting, 'fight, fight, fight.'

Each day of the convention had a theme; Thursday’s was "Make America Great Once Again."