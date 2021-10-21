Pritzker unveils new electric vehicle training program

Gov. JB Pritzker unveiled a new electric vehicle skills training program Thursday in Bloomington.

Joining Pritzker was the officials from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and auto maker Rivian.

The group got a first look at the Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program at Heartland Community College.

Students in the program began their training this fall semester to prepare for jobs in the electric vehicle sector.

Pritzker highlighted the importance this group being the first in the program.

"We're all very proud of the path that they're on to a terrific future in this new industry," Pritzker said. "The path that they're paving will open up hundreds of opportunities for their future peers in the years to come."

The program was funded in part by the state’s $15 million manufacturing investment earlier this year.