Pritzker’s new rule fines businesses up to $2,500 for defying state’s shutdown order

A top Republican lawmaker and suburban sheriff are slamming Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, saying they are unhappy with a new move to punish businesses that defy the state’s shutdown order to remain closed.

The governor's new emergency rule authorizes a fine of up to $2,500 for businesses defying his public health shutdown order. It is less punitive than the license revocations he has been threatening for that Class A misdemeanor.

“This additional enforcement tool, this citation, causes less harm to a business than a total shutdown or a loss of a license. But gives local governments and law enforcement the ability to do their job,” Pritzker said.

The governor's hopes that law enforcers would close ranks behind him suffered a setback when suburban DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick became the latest to defect.

"This is not the time to...threaten Class A misdemeanors... I feel DuPage County is ready to re-open responsibly before everything is gone and I will not victimize lawful residents of DuPage County trying to put food on their children's table,” Mendrick said.

“This rule is wrong. It's legally, I believe -- it will be challenged. And it will be thrown out by the court in due time,” said State Rep. James Durkin.

The General Assembly could resolve much of the legal dispute by enacting a new law. But the governor says "no," since lawmakers plan to meet just three days before adjourning by this weekend.

“There’s so little time that the legislature is likely to be in session here that it's going to have to be focused on the very basics, like the budget,” Pritzker said.

Republicans could try to force a debate on shutdown-related issues, but they will not get far without some bipartisan support, since Democrats control both the House and Senate with lopsided supermajorities.