Private Illinois ambulance companies asking for help from state's COVID-19 fund

CHICAGO - Private ambulance companies in Illinois are asking for help from the state to stay afloat.

The head of the Illinois Ambulance Association says they've been hit hard by the "great resignation."

Turnover for EMT's has hit 40-percent, and wait times for a private ambulance in Chicago can reach up to 12 hours.

The association is asking the state to provide $55 million from the state's COVID-19 fund to help the companies offer better salaries.